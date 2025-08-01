“There was an increased visible Police presence in the Ōwhata area across the day, monitoring the movements of those in attendance, as well as ensuring the safety of all other road users,” he said.

Ngawhika said police focused on keeping the public safe while allowing mourners the space to grieve.

Multiple vehicles were stopped, 10 arrests were made, and another person was summonsed to court.

Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday night.

Four had warrants for their arrests, and another two were arrested for breaching bail conditions.

Others were arrested for possession of gang insignia in a public place, possession of a weapon, and methamphetamine possession. Police also seized one gang patch.

Two people were charged with driving whilst disqualified or suspended, and two vehicles were impounded.

All those charged were Mongrel Mob members from Rotorua, the Hawke’s Bay and Kawerau.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their patience and understanding on the roads today,” Ngawhika said.

“Police will continue to maintain a highly visible presence in the Ōwhata and Hannahs Bay Area through the afternoon and overnight.”

Police made several arrests at the gang tangi in Rotorua. Photo / Police

Investigation into Taikato-Fox’s death continues

No charges have been laid in relation to Taikato-Fox’s death.

Police have confirmed an ongoing police operation in Maketū is linked to their investigation.

Armed police descended on the coastal Bay of Plenty community mid-morning Wednesday.

Residents reported that police arrived by land and water and closed Maketū Rd, leaving people stuck in their cars at cordons guarded by police carrying rifles.

Maketū School went into a precautionary partial lockdown for an hour from 10.20am because of an “undisclosed police matter”.

Police said yesterday that Maketū Rd was closed for a pre-planned search and there would be an increased police presence in the area but there was “no concern to public safety”.

Police reiterated those assurances in statements this afternoon, saying the search was in relation to an “ongoing investigation”.

“At this stage of our inquiries we are limited as to what further information we can provide.”

A scene guard was in place at “an address on Maketū Rd” while a scene examination was happening. Cordons had been removed overnight.

“An increased police presence remains in the area.”

Police confirmed to NZME this evening the operation was linked to the Taikato-Fox investigation.

Today, police vehicles, including a truck, were parked outside a Maketū Rd property.

Police were seen pulling over vehicles in the area.

