Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police confirm Maketū operation linked to Rotorua death of Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox

By , ,
Bay of Plenty Times·
2 mins to read

Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday night.

Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday night.

An ongoing police operation in Maketū is linked to an investigation into the death of Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, police have confirmed.

The 20-year-old died in Rotorua Hospital on Saturday after being dropped off by four men.

Police said the men reported picking him up after finding him critically injured on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save