Police will have a presence at his tangi, to be held at Pikirangi Marae in Rotorua tomorrow.
Police began the operation in Maketū on Wednesday, with one local describing it as “huge”.
Armed police descended on the coastal Bay of Plenty community mid-morning.
Residents reported that police arrived by land and water and closed Maketū Rd, leaving people stuck in their cars at cordons guarded by police carrying rifles.
Maketū School went into a precautionary partial lockdown for an hour from 10.20am because of an “undisclosed police matter”.
Police said yesterday that Maketū Rd was closed for a pre-planned search and there would be an increased police presence in the area but there was “no concern to public safety”.
Police reiterated those assurances in statements this afternoon, saying the search was in relation to an “ongoing investigation”.
“At this stage of our inquiries we are limited as to what further information we can provide.”
A scene guard was in place at “an address on Maketū Rd” while a scene examination was happening. Cordons had been removed overnight.
“An increased police presence remains in the area.”
Police confirmed to NZME this evening the operation was linked to the Taikato-Fox investigation.
Today, police vehicles, including a truck, were parked outside a Maketū Rd property.
Police were seen pulling over vehicles in the area.