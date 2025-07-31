Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, 20, died from critical injuries at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday night.

An ongoing police operation in Maketū is linked to an investigation into the death of Zain Matenga Taikato-Fox, police have confirmed.

The 20-year-old died in Rotorua Hospital on Saturday after being dropped off by four men.

Police said the men reported picking him up after finding him critically injured on a roadside.

Police sought witnesses to a vehicle incident on State Highway 33, between Paengaroa and Rotorua.

No charges have been laid in relation to the death of Taikato-Fox, who was pictured in tributes with Mongrel Mob facial tattoos and clothing.