Man found on roadside dies in Rotorua Hospital from injuries

A man found critically injured on the side of the road has died in Rotorua Hospital.

Police say four men took the man to the hospital on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said police were alerted at 7.10pm that the 20-year-old man had been brought to Rotorua Hospital by the men, who had advised hospital staff they had found him injured on a roadside.

The man died in hospital a short time later.

Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s injuries, including speaking to the four men.