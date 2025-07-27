Advertisement
Updated

Man found on roadside dies in Rotorua Hospital from injuries

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

The critically injured man was taken to Rotorua Hospital on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

A man found critically injured on the side of the road has died in Rotorua Hospital.

Police say four men took the man to the hospital on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said police were alerted at 7.10pm that the 20-year-old man had been brought to Rotorua

