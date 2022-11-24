Multicultural Football Tournament brings players together for fun day of football and unity

(Clockwise from front left) Sergio Alves, Yumiko Kawano, Fritz, Sam White and Frank Grapl at the Rotorua United Football Club.

Teams and players of many different nationalities will be lacing up their football boots and coming together to have fun in a multicultural tournament on Sunday.

The Rotorua Multicultural Council, in close collaboration with the Rotorua United Football Club, has organised the tournament.

It will take place at Neil Hunt Park on Sunday. The opening ceremony is planned for 8.30am, with the games to start at 9am. The tournament will be played with seven-a-side teams.

At present there are entries from teams that include players from El Salvador, Fiji, India, Mexico, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rangiteaorere, Tūhoe, and Tūhourangi.

Frank Grapl, executive committee member of Rotorua Multicultural Council, says any collaboration the council has with sports communities and beyond is highly important.

“Clubs such as Rotorua United, that help to promote multiculturalism and unity among our communities through the game and art of football, are appreciated for their inclusiveness of all cultures for both female and male players.

“Football is the number one international sport played by both female and male players all around the world from all walks of life. No game traditionally brings more cultures together worldwide than the sport of football.

“We appreciate Rotorua United Football Club for continuing this tradition and we appreciate any other clubs and sports codes that follow the same line of inclusiveness.”

Frank says the response to the tournament has been phenomenal and that people have shown high interest from the beginning.

He says the one-day tournament has the full maximum number of teams required and registered - “We are very pleased”.

Frank says he is looking forward to the celebrations of our multicultural community through football, as well as creating new friendships and networks throughout the day, which should feel like a real festival atmosphere.

He says it is about uplifting each other if someone falls down and encouraging each other on the field no matter what skill level.

“Like music, dance, art, fashion and food - sport throughout the world is the international language that breaks down all borders and barriers and promotes genuine friendship, sportsmanship, variety, tolerance, acceptance and open-mindedness.”

He says things like sport teach us how to appreciate each other even when we are in a competitive game.

“Participation in any way on the day is appreciated, even as a volunteer or spectator.”

Franks says it will be a family fun event for all spectators to come and support. There will be a barbecue to buy food from all day, with drinks being sold at the club. There will also be half-time entertainment.

Rotorua United Football Club chairman Brendon Hurihanganui says they have the field and club available, so it was an obvious place to start for this inaugural tournament.

He says this multicultural tournament is an event that could really grow, and he is looking forward to the football and food on the day.

“It is great to have a kick around with people, and try and bring everyone together and make friends... it is all about uniting everyone.”

He says they always aim to promote the Rotorua United Football Club as very diverse, as he hopes the day will help to make people aware that the club is there and supports everyone to play football.