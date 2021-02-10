Mourea and other lakeside communities could be considered for reticulation

The Ohau Channel looking towards Mourea and Lake Rotoiti. Photo / File

Rotorua Lakes Council is pushing forward with the development of its Long-term Plan for the next decade.

At a Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting today, the committee recommended the council approve a draft set of policies to guide the development of the Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

It also recommended the full council include a commitment to review and provide a report on options for a public water supply in Mourea and other non-reticulated lakeside communities in its Long-term Plan 2021-2031.

The recommendation relating to water supply was brought by the Lakes Community Board after a meeting last year.

Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass said Mourea was seen as a priority for reticulation due to a high arsenic content in water and failing bores.

About 15 per cent of houses in Mourea are not on a reticulated water supply.

"However we do have a lot of communities around our lakes that do not have reticulated drinking water and that includes not only West Rotoiti ... but also most of Rotoma, most of Rotoehu and Tarawera.

"This is about looking at options, it's not about committing to anything it's about becoming aware of the feasibilities of reticulating communities."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said she had been hearing requests for drinking water reticulation in Mourea for 20 years and she was happy to support recommending the commitment.

"It's great this has come forward and we can go out to the community to see the level of interest in the Long-term Plan process."

When deputy mayor Dave Donaldson queried what other non-reticulated lakeside communities may be included, general manager infrastructure Stavros Michael said staff would "identify practical solutions for as many locations as possible and report back to the council including funding options".

Long-term Plan development requires a set of policies on which financial and non-financial forecasts, projects and programmes are based on.

The policies relate to significant forecasting assumptions, treasury, revenue and financing, significance and engagement and asset management.

The committee recommended the council approve in draft the set of policies and to note the polices would be published in conjunction with the Long-term Plan consultation document following its adoption in April.