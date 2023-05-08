The remainder of the day's racing was cancelled after the crash. Photo / File

The remainder of the day's racing was cancelled after the crash. Photo / File

A motocross rider was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash at a meet in Tokoroa.

South Waikato Motorcycle Club made a social media post about a serious crash at the club’s first meeting for 2023 at the Amisfield track on Sunday.

“Unfortunately a rider has had a crash which has resulted in him being airlifted to hospital for further treatment,” the post read.

“We as a club and committee wish him and his family a speedy recovery.”

It asked to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“With recent events within our small MX community, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of [Sunday’s] racing to ensure the wellbeing of all officials and volunteers involved.”

Hato Hone St John was notified of a motor vehicle incident at 4.07pm on Sunday and responded with one helicopter and one ambulance.

It assessed and treated one patient who was airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

A young motocross rider died during an event in Taupō during the opening round of the Taupō Winter Series at Digger Mcewen Motocross Park, hosted by the Taupō Motorcycle Club on April 30.





.”















