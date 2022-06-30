Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson with his 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II. Photo / File

The community is encouraged to get into gear and motor along to an upcoming annual swap meet and car show.

The 41st annual Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular is coming up on July 10, presented by the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club.

The event, held at Paradise Valley Raceway, will feature vintage, classic, muscle cars and hot rods.

There will be hundreds of vendors with items of interest to collectors of cars, motorcycles, hot rods, automobilia, automotive books, old toys, and model cars and trains.



Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club chairman David Tomlinson says every year at this event they get a huge crowd filling the carpark.

"As well as automotive stuff there are a lot of interesting antique-type items on display. It's the only mix of these types of items in a market environment in Rotorua."

He says people are often running back and forth from their cars with many purchases.

"We like the fact that it brings a lot of people together and helps vendors meet the buyers. Everyone seems to come back year after year after year."

David says the Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular is also an important event for the branch to run each year to help fund its operation.

"We are very lucky to be able to host it at Paradise Valley Raceway."

He says the Rotorua Vintage and Veteran Car Club has 130 members who own, maintain and drive vintage cars.

Nationwide there are 9000 members of vintage and veteran car clubs.

The details

- What: Central North Island Swap Meet and Car Show Spectacular

- When: Sunday, July 10, 7am to 2pm

- Where: Paradise Valley Raceway

- Admission: Seller's vehicle and driver $10, all others $5 per person (accompanied children free)