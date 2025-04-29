“I went part-time during the week because I was just so burned out, and I don’t think that any job should be such that you have to reduce your hours from one FTE [fulltime equivalent] to be able to do it.”
Robinson said his contract included one in six weekends on call, but staff shortages meant he worked one in four – bringing him up to “the equivalent number of hours to one FTE anyway”.
Robinson said Rotorua Hospital employed about 17 or 18 anaesthetists, not all fulltime.
“We would need about 24, 25 people to work our one in six, maybe one in five.”
He understood most Rotorua Hospital departments were short-staffed.
In his view, Health NZ’s offer was “not really adequate” to recruit doctors, improve on-call rosters and “get rid of the gaps”.
Robinson said he would “far rather be doing the orthopaedic list” instead of striking.
“We’re just working in a system that is just perennially stretched and it’s getting quietly worse.”
‘We value our doctors’
In a Monday press release, Health NZ Te Whatu Ora Te Manawa Taki deputy chief executive Cath Cronin said it was “deeply disappointed” the union did not take its latest offer to members.
It was applying for facilitation, giving an independent party “the opportunity to hear from both sides and make a recommendation”.
“We value our doctors and want to do the best we can for them, but the reality is that Health NZ has limited budget available for salary settlements within its tight financial constraints.
“We believe we have been fair and realistic, including offering to remove the lowest pay steps for senior doctors.”
Cronin said an estimated 4300 planned procedures would be postponed due to strike action.
In its latest offer, Cronin said a first-year specialist would receive a $17,700 (9.5%) increase on base salary and the same percentage on other remuneration, such as KiwiSaver. They would receive a $12,211 (6%) salary bump the following year.
A second-year specialist would receive a 6.2% increase on base salary ($11,800) and other remuneration, then a 6% ($12,211) salary rise the following year.
“We have heard ASMS and have focused on their concern regarding growing and retaining our senior doctor workforce.”