Steven Taiatini was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saint John St in June. Photo / NZME

A man is due in court today charged with the murder of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki last year.

Taiatini was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saint John St following an altercation late on the evening of June 9.

A 50-year-old man is due in the Whakatāne District Court today charged with Taiatini’s murder, police said in a statement.

This man had previously been charged with perverting the course of justice, police said.

A 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man remain before the courts on other charges relating to the homicide investigation.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone with information.

You can contact 105 – either by calling or online and reference file number 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111 or online.











