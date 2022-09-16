Voyager 2022 media awards
Money-making Rotorua moteliers encouraged to reinvest for city's future

Kelly Makiha
Mike Gallagher has invested $500,000 in doing up the rooms at their motel to get ready for the international visitor market but he hopes other moteliers who made money during Covid will do the same.

A couple who own Fenton St motels and made money during the pandemic have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars reinvesting and are ready to welcome back visitors.

Mike and Annemarie Gallagher own Arista of

