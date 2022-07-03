Missing ute driver in Tokaanu crash found

Photo / NZME

Police have now caught up with a wanted driver following a crash in the central North Island.

Police were looking for the driver of a ute after SH41 at Tokaanu had to be closed following a collision between a truck-and-trailer unit and a ute in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash, near the intersection of Te Ponanga Saddle Rd, was reported to police shortly after midnight.

The truck driver was uninjured but the driver of the ute couldn't be found at the scene at the time.

Police confirmed today they had since caught up with the driver and inquiries were continuing. No arrests had yet been made.

Tokaanu is a small settlement close to Turangi at the southern end of Lake Taupō.

Given its location, it is a popular holiday destination for people heading to the Lake Taupō area.