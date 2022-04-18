The search for a fisherman is continuing off the Ōpōtiki coast today. Photo / NZME

The search for a missing Ōpōtiki fisherman is continuing today by sea and air.

Police confirmed this morning the search for a man who failed to return from a fishing trip on Sunday was continuing at sea in the Tōrere area.

Efforts over the past two days to find him have been unsuccessful, a spokesperson said.

The search yesterday involved a marine and aerial search by police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and air assets, including a plane and helicopter.

Police were called at 4pm on Sunday and told a fisherman had not returned as expected earlier in the afternoon.

Coastguard from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne and Maketu will resume the search at sea today. An RNZAF Orion is also currently participating in the search from the air.

Police asked members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere through to Maketu today to be vigilant and report any sighting of the following items of interest: A 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.

The spokesperson confirmed a body had been found in Ōpōtiki on Sunday but said it was not the missing fisherman and their death was not being considered suspicious.