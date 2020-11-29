Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Migration to Bay of Plenty nearly halves but expats still coming home

5 minutes to read

Rotorua population is expected to continue to grow despite international migration at record lows. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

The number of migrants and long-term arrivals from overseas destined for the Bay of Plenty has nearly halved due to Covid-19 but the region is still on track for continued population growth.

Returning expats were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.