Migration to Bay of Plenty nearly halves but expats still coming home

Rotorua population is expected to continue to grow despite international migration at record lows. Photo / Getty Images

The number of migrants and long-term arrivals from overseas destined for the Bay of Plenty has nearly halved due to Covid-19 but the region is still on track for continued population growth.

Returning expats were also cutting a track to Rotorua, however residents who have moved from other regions were also newcomers.

Business leaders say the population boom will bolster the economy while desirable skill sets were a welcomed asset for the labour market.

Figures from Stats NZ show from April 2020 to September 2100 overseas resident arrivals provided a street address for the Bay of Plenty.

Nationally over those timeframes 53,500 arrivals were New Zealand-resident travellers returning after being overseas for less than 12 months meanwhile another 22,500 were New Zealand citizens.

But population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said migration remained low with more New Zealand citizens arriving due to Covid-19 and border restrictions.

Overseas resident arrivals have included teachers, engineering professionals, labourers, midwives, nurses and specialist managers.

There were 3080 permanent and long-term arrivals to the Bay of Plenty in the nine months to September in 2019. That dropped to 1747 in the same period this year.

Kiwi Expat Association president Toni Truslove. Photo / File

Meanwhile, a survey by the Kiwi Expat Association that had more than 15,000 responses from people in regions including the UK, Australia, US and Canada revealed half were considering coming home - many within the next year.

Auckland was the most favoured destination but the Bay of Plenty rated fourth after Wellington and Canterbury with 7 per cent indicating they could move here.

President Toni Truslove said New Zealand's offshore Kiwi population have worked hard to build lives, careers, and often businesses overseas.

''Their global perspective, experience and ideas will be a welcome addition to our labour market, to our business community and with many indicating their desire to live in regional New Zealand, to our local economies.

''Survey results indicate a high percentage currently operate in highly desirable industries such as technology, agritech, medtech and a number in industries where we need volume of workers such as healthcare and education.''

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / File

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said expats returning home could bode well for the economy.

''We should welcome them home and help them to take up skilled roles and start new businesses as well. It can be anticipated that these people will be skilled and have a good work ethic, so that bodes well for the local economy.''

The housing and rental markets were driven by supply and cost.

''So the focus on this should be on making it easier to build more houses, rather than on dampening down the demand.''

Destination Rotorua interim chief executive Andrew Wilson said new people moving or returning to the city brought new ideas and expertise to help fill the skilled worker shortages.

Destination Rotorua interim chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / File

''Recent StatsNZ data on international arrivals shows that Rotorua is the sixth-most common territorial authority provided as a contact address for permanent and long-term arrivals between April and September.''

Like other parts of New Zealand, Rotorua had also seen a small business boom as the year's challenges inspired people to take action on new business ideas.

''New arrivals will add to that creative thinking, particularly those who may have lived overseas and are bringing that experience home with them.''

However, housing continues to be a challenge for the city.

''Rotorua's population has grown at a faster rate than its housing stock so this is a priority area of focus for a number of local and central government agencies.''

1st Call Recruitment managing director Phill van Syp. Photo / File

1st Call Recruitment managing director Phill van Syp said there had been increased inquiries from expats who were ''overseas or had landed''.

Queries from England and Australia had been particularly strong and there were jobs across the market.

There were vacancies in building and civil construction, while qualified tradespeople were in hot demand.

''About 95 per cent of our clients are getting busier by the minute.''

Simon Anderson, managing director of the Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys. Photo / File

On the housing front Simon Anderson, managing director of the Realty Group Ltd, which operates Eves and Bayleys, said expats were definitely having an impact on the market.

But most of its business was still done locally with the exception of people moving into the region that caused a domino effect.

Estimates from Stats NZ also reveal Rotorua's population had grown by 1500 to June this year.