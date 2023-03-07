Rob Campbell, former chairman of Te Whatu Ora. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION

The public service senior management has its own culture. It has a long and proud history of serving its political masters professionally and with integrity.

As a former civil servant, I believe the public of New Zealand can have confidence in a public service that works hard and to prescribed high standards. Those in the most senior positions have always struck me as being consummate professionals.

When governments hire from outside the ranks of public service, they should know what they’re getting.

They are usually looking for someone to take on a tough job, often heralding large-scale change within a relatively short timeframe.

Incremental change is never ideal. That’s why governments consider bringing in a top gun from the outside in the first place.

They’re not usually intimidated by institutional knowledge. When wholesale systemic change is required, they’re not chained to what is in place.

They can see what the government’s desired future state for that department or agency looks like.

They bring a fresh set of eyes. They have not worked within the existing system, which may have needed to change two or three decades ago to remain relevant and fit for purpose.

Their private-sector experience, offshore in some cases, is what is required.

Given that, I’m disappointed to see Rob Campbell — a professional director whose CV includes chairing SkyCity, Summerset and Tourism Holdings — has been removed from his job as chairman of the Board of Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand. He was also removed as chairman of the Environmental Protection Authority

Campbell wrote a LinkedIn post that slammed National’s Three Waters policy and accused the party of blowing the “dog whistle on co-governance”. He also attacked National’s leader, writing: “Christopher Luxon might be able to rescue his party from stupidity on climate change but rescuing this from a well he has dug himself might be harder.”

Campbell apologised to both Health Minister Ayesha Verrall and Luxon, but defended his right to make political comments in a private capacity provided it did not erode trust in the organisation he headed.

Verall sacked him, saying: “I no longer have confidence that Mr Campbell is able to exercise the political neutrality necessary for his role at Te Whatu Ora.”

Under the Public Service Commission’s code of conduct, directors of Crown entities are supposed to act in a politically impartial manner.

In my opinion, Campbell was foolish to publicly share his thoughts on the National Party policy.

This played into the hands of opposition parties and he was gone within three days.

I believe former health minister Andrew Little made the right decision appointing him to the health job nine months ago.

Campbell has a reputation for delivering in his own indomitable style. He wasn’t sitting back, he wanted changes to the health system to be successful.

I understand he is respected, and worked constructively, with Te Aka Whai Ora Māori Health Authority.

Of course, Verall needed to have words with him over his social media comments and, in my view, tell him bluntly to “pull your head in, tell me what you really think but leave that between us”.

I am a great believer in a code of conduct. It sets out the standards of behaviour and conduct the shareholder, in this case, the State Services Commission on behalf of the Government, expects from its senior executives.

I believe his comments required an immediate apology with the addition of “never again” included.

But I don’t believe it was a sacking offence.

So who profited from Campbell’s sacking?

The opposition parties that hated him making his personal views known about National’s policies, saying he could thereafter never be seen as impartial.

The media, who had their “gotcha” moment.

The public servants who rallied against the dismantling of their beloved entrenched systems.

But you can bet it won’t be the thousands of New Zealanders parked up on hospital waiting lists around the country, waiting for their pain and suffering to ease.

I don’t think it will be the likes of myself, after 12 years on a district health board, wanting to see long-overdue transformational change.

Change is necessary to bring about equitable access to affordable healthcare for all New Zealanders.

It’s now back to the drawing board.

What’s the bet the Government is now looking for a permanent replacement with a medical background for the job?

Someone who can be relied on to keep off social media and to keep their mouth shut.

Sadly, for the health reforms, Rob Campbell is now gone.

As with so many political appointments, these are rarely straightforward. The Māori word puhaehae — used to describe jealousy and envy — came to mind over the past week.

– Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non-profit sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.