Rotorua Daily Post

Memories of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's visit to Ohinemutu flood back for retired book publisher

4 minutes to read
Micheal Smith's photograph of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu being given a hongi, taken in August 1983 during his visit to Ohinemutu. Photo / Supplied.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu has a special link with Rotorua and for a retired local journalist his death has sparked warm memories of Tutu's visit to Ohinemutu in 1983.

Tutu, 90, died

