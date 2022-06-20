McLeods Booksellers project manager Rafael Moreira in the storeroom that flooded over the weekend. Video / Ben Fraser

McLeods Booksellers project manager Rafael Moreira in the storeroom that flooded over the weekend. Video / Ben Fraser

It was a frustrating end to the Māori Writers Festival for McLeods Booksellers staff when the back of their store flooded over the weekend.

Hundreds of books were in the Rotorua shop's storeroom when, for a still-to-be-determined reason, it and several back rooms flooded.

McLeods Booksellers project manager Rafael Moreira in the storeroom that flooded over the weekend. Photo / Ben Fraser

The store's project manager Rafael Moreira said while about 90 per cent of the stored books were undamaged, it was stressful to see the books that were ruined, particularly as they were mostly Māori authors.

What made it harder was being closed while the council drained the back of the building - he estimated losing $2000 and $3000 revenue each day it was shut.

Staff were unsure how long they would be closed but the premises would need to be drained and sanitised.

The neighbouring tenant had flooded in the past, but the reason for the bookstore flood remained unclear.