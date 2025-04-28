Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Matariki drone show to return to Rotorua with stunning night sky display

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

The Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone show returns to the Rotorua Lakefront this June. Video / Kaponga Productions

A Matariki drone show that attracted tens of thousands of people to Rotorua lakefront last year is set to return in 2025.

Aronui Arts Festival is preparing for the launch of a brand new drone show this Matariki, June 19 and 20.

The free outdoor event will feature hundreds of drones painting stories across the night sky in a mesmerising blend of light, sound, and narration created by Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa artists, festival organisers said.

The performance, set to begin at 8pm both nights, will “honour those who have passed in the last year since the rising and setting of Matariki, lifting their memory to the stars where they will be forever remembered by their loved ones".

Last year's Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone show at the Rotorua lakefront. Photo / Andrew Warner
Last year's Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone show at the Rotorua lakefront. Photo / Andrew Warner
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s more than a show — it’s a spiritual moment,” Mataia Keepa, a Rotorua-based member of the creative team, said.

“It’s a time to reflect, to grieve, and to remember together under one sky.”

Last year, Aronui’s drone show attracted over 30,000 people, “combining cutting-edge technology with ancient knowledge in a world-first tribute to the Māori New Year”.

Aronui chief executive and artistic director Cian Elyse White said the positive response from the community inspired a bolder return.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The energy last year was electric — there was such a positive vibe in the city, with people travelling from across the motu to see the show.

“Matariki holds deep meaning for Māori, and it’s wonderful to see the new year being embraced by the wider community.”

This year, taonga puoro artist Dr Anaha Hiini joins the team, crafting a live soundscape using traditional Māori instruments to accompany the visual storytelling alongside taonga puoro artist Riki Bennett.

For the first time, the entire performance, narrative and music, will be broadcast live on Te Arawa FM, expanding its reach across the region.

“I want it to illuminate the stories, meanings, and traditions behind this sacred time.”

The show should offer both education and inspiration, helping people not only to understand Matariki, but to feel its presence, history and relevance in our lives today, Hiini said.

The Matariki drone show is the centrepiece of a larger celebration.

From 5pm to 9pm each evening, an expanded Rotorua Night Market will showcase food, crafts, and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors alongside regular favourites, turning the lakefront into a vibrant place to spend the Matariki long weekend.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post