“It’s more than a show — it’s a spiritual moment,” Mataia Keepa, a Rotorua-based member of the creative team, said.
“It’s a time to reflect, to grieve, and to remember together under one sky.”
Last year, Aronui’s drone show attracted over 30,000 people, “combining cutting-edge technology with ancient knowledge in a world-first tribute to the Māori New Year”.
Aronui chief executive and artistic director Cian Elyse White said the positive response from the community inspired a bolder return.
“The energy last year was electric — there was such a positive vibe in the city, with people travelling from across the motu to see the show.
“Matariki holds deep meaning for Māori, and it’s wonderful to see the new year being embraced by the wider community.”
This year, taonga puoro artist Dr Anaha Hiini joins the team, crafting a live soundscape using traditional Māori instruments to accompany the visual storytelling alongside taonga puoro artist Riki Bennett.
For the first time, the entire performance, narrative and music, will be broadcast live on Te Arawa FM, expanding its reach across the region.
“I want it to illuminate the stories, meanings, and traditions behind this sacred time.”
The show should offer both education and inspiration, helping people not only to understand Matariki, but to feel its presence, history and relevance in our lives today, Hiini said.
The Matariki drone show is the centrepiece of a larger celebration.
From 5pm to 9pm each evening, an expanded Rotorua Night Market will showcase food, crafts, and stalls from past Aronui Māori Market vendors alongside regular favourites, turning the lakefront into a vibrant place to spend the Matariki long weekend.