The Aronui Arts Festival Matariki drone show returns to the Rotorua Lakefront this June. Video / Kaponga Productions

A Matariki drone show that attracted tens of thousands of people to Rotorua lakefront last year is set to return in 2025.

Aronui Arts Festival is preparing for the launch of a brand new drone show this Matariki, June 19 and 20.

The free outdoor event will feature hundreds of drones painting stories across the night sky in a mesmerising blend of light, sound, and narration created by Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa artists, festival organisers said.

The performance, set to begin at 8pm both nights, will “honour those who have passed in the last year since the rising and setting of Matariki, lifting their memory to the stars where they will be forever remembered by their loved ones".