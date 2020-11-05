Marguerita St: Tiebreaker needed as council committee decides way forward

Marguerita St near Glenbrae. Photo / Andrew Warner

A cliffhanger vote at a committee meeting will see minor changes made to Rotorua's Marguerita St if the decision is ratified at a district council meeting at the end of the month.

It was a nailbiter finish at the Rotorua Lakes Council Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting today with a deadlocked vote - a rare event this year - on a last-minute amendment to leave the commuter street as it is but add a pedestrian crossing.

Committee chairwoman Tania Tapsell used her casting vote to break the deadlock, voting the amendment down.

In response to resident concerns about safety, access and the impact of heavy trucks, council officers had recommended a "modified status quo" for the street with four sets of kerb extensions, a pedestrian crossing and signage marking the street's residential western end.

That recommendation was ultimately agreed to by the committee after a lengthy and, at times, heated discussion.

Councillor and committee chairwoman Tania Tapsell (left) and council chief executive Geoff Williams. Photo / Andrew Warner

Council infrastructure manager Stavros Michael said the majority of feedback received from the community during consultation opposed any significant changes.

The option to close the road at one end was rejected by both businesses and non-residents. He said residents were concerned about safety and road crossings and the council suggested the formal pedestrian crossing as a result.

The threshold markings at both ends of the residential area would encourage motorists to take "reasonable care" in that area, and the road-narrowing "kerb extensions" - similar to chicanes - would slow them down, he said.

"I think that's the best we can do at this point."

Rural Community Board representative Bryce Heard said Marguerita St was frequented by the rural community and believed the proposal would have "unintended consequences ... around starting, stopping, speeding up, slowing down".

"We believe option one as originally proposed is the way to go, plus the pedestrian crossing and or some signage."

Councillor Sandra Kai Fong said she understood the issue came to the council originally because of residents' concerns "about noise and vibration".

"The kerbing extensions don't actually address the residents' concerns around those two issues."

Michael said the council was not going to address the "primary request" from residents to stop the heavy traffic on the street.

Kai Fong believed the community was concerned the recommendation was not one of the options consulted on, as it was a blend between two options.

Michael said the consultation informed the recommendations and it was up to elected members to make a decision.

Councillor Sandra Kai Fong. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kai Fong started a discussion about a possible amendment in favour of maintaining the status quo on the street, but Mayor Steve Chadwick spoke against the move, saying there needed to be flexibility as a result of public feedback.

"That's wrong. We are politicians that are instructed to make a process work - go out and get the views ... then trust the recommendation of our technical expertise in our staff."

Te Tatau o Te Arawa representative Rawiri Waru also backed Michael, and as did councillor Mercia Yates.

Councillors Peter Bentley, Raj Kumar and Reynold Macpherson supported Kai Fong's suggestion.

Councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said she did not like being "told" how to vote.

"At the end of the day, it's up to us.

"Sometimes I feel we get somewhat pressured by Her Worship [the Mayor] because the explanation comes that we are politicians and we should swing in behind. Well, bugger me, no.

Councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I'm unhappy with this. It's a residential area, for some, and those residential people are older people and safety for them is important. They want to sleep in bed at night without being rocked around by trucks going through ... if we believe this is the best we can come up with, I'm not sure that it is."

Chadwick said she apologised if she "had given the impression" she was trying to make people vote a certain way.

The amendment was put to a vote, and tied so Tapsell voted it down.

"While I do appreciate the points made by Councillor Kai Fong, I do agree with all the work that's been put in with the consultation ... and expert advice.

"I do see that for the better outcome for our community ... that the original motion would be better."

The original "modified status quo" recommendation then passed.

The committee's recommendation will now need to be approved by a full council meeting, which is set for November 26.