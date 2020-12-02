Website of the Year

Māori school details revealed: Where Ngāti Rongomai's new kura will be built

Kelly Makiha
New details of a $10 million school to be built on the outskirts of Rotorua have been revealed.

The high-performing iwi-based kura has been operating out of makeshift classrooms for several years at Hannah's Bay

