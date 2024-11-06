Under the leadership of Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands, Manawa Gardens boasts homes that aren’t too “jammed in” and are made from quality materials on small, easy-care sections. There is a kaumātua precinct as well as community gardens, green spaces, an electric car charging station, solar power and a wetland area.

Construction manager Dave Merrett (left) and Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands general manager Ray Morrison (right) at Manawa Gardens in Rotorua. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands general manager Ray Morrison said each of the three 80-home stages would take two years to complete, totalling 240 affordable rentals.

Morrison said Manawa Gardens was on Māori land and could not be sold. The original plan was to build a retirement home but those plans changed to the rental development given Rotorua’s housing crisis.

A deal was struck in 2022 that saw the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development pay for the earthworks, civil construction and build of the first 20 homes while Ngati Whakaue Tribal Lands provided the land and building costs for the remaining homes.

As part of the affordable housing partnership, the homes will be rented at 75% of market rate.

Morrison said there were firm criteria for those wanting the homes, with those of Ngāti Whakaue descent, followed by Te Arawa descent, getting priority. There was also a strict vetting process.

“They can’t be gang members or anything like that.”

Two property management companies were looking after the tenancies and Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands would remain the owners of the houses.

Morrison said the homes had not been widely publicised and already there were 115 applicants for the first 80 homes. Half of the tenancies had already been filled and some families had moved in over the past two weeks.

“The aim was about creating a new standard of rental homes, I suppose for the city which created a really good family-orientated place. That was our goal and I hope we have achieved that. I think people will hopefully be comfortable up here and appreciate this whenua (land) and this location.”

One of the key features was ensuring space and as much privacy as possible.

“The layout is a little bit like a retirement home but it’s good, it’s not all jammed in really close.”

Anyone could apply for one of the homes by going to the Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands’ website and filling out an application form. Questions included iwi affiliations, health needs, support systems, housing status, how long they needed a rental, whether they consented to criminal record checks and whether they were gang members or affiliated to gangs.

Construction manager Dave Merrett said the build process had gone smoothly and he was proud the 80 homes had been completed within a year of starting. He said the homes were made with quality products including brick and tile exteriors.

A Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post it was proud to have contributed to the project.

“This development highlights HUD’s commitment to supporting affordable, quality housing options and Manawa Gardens serves as an inspiring example of an iwi-led housing solution which has unlocked the potential of whenua Māori.”

About Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands

The trust was formed in 1960 and was primarily in the farming industry, including owning three sheep and cattle stations and 3000ha of land surrounding the Rotorua township.

In response to Rotorua’s housing crisis, Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands launched the Ngāti Whakaue Housing Strategy 2022 which covered rental, home ownership and kaumātua housing as well as providing training and employment opportunities.

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands isn’t new to creating subdivisions. It was in stage three of a neighbouring development, Wharenui Rise, of 1100 homes that were available to buy.

Morrison said Wharenui Rise used land the trust bought in 1971 as an investment. Manawa Gardens was Māori land.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.