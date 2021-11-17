Man walking length of New Zealand for mental health takes pit stop in Taupō

Roger Leslie stopped in Taupō during his walk from Bluff to Cape Reinga. Photo / David Beck

Many people pass through Taupō as they travel further north, but few have walked all the way here from Bluff.

Dunedin's Roger Leslie says his feet are pretty sore, but he knows there are many in New Zealand facing much tougher battles.

He is walking the length of the country, from Bluff to Cape Reinga should alert levels allow, to raise awareness and money for Able Minds, a charitable trust that supports the families of those who battle with mental health or addiction issues.

He aims to complete the journey in 40 days.

"I've always had it in my mind that I would like to do it. I'm interested also in mental health so I'm raising money for that but more importantly, awareness.

"I'm talking to people as I go and if they want to give me money to go towards local charities rather than Able, which is based in the south, I'm happy to do that too.

"I'm walking about 60km a day, which is a big ask, but for these families of loved ones who are suffering it's an everyday thing, they don't get a day off, they have no choice. I'm trying to empathise with that."

Leslie hopes his efforts and message will encourage Kiwis to talk about how they're feeling.

"It's not considered cool to talk about, so people don't. My feet hate me, but they'll get over it. People have been very kind to us, we've met some amazing people along the way.

"I've talked at a few schools about the idea of mental health and what that might look like for them. I encourage people to walk and eat healthy because it all helps. They all know that it's just actually doing something about it. One of the kids said 'so they just need someone to listen to them?' which is great, that's what we want to hear.

"We have family members who have battled with their mental health. My mother had bipolar disorder and as kids, we knew that some days she'd be good, some days she'd be bad. It was never talked about, though; it wasn't cool to have mental health issues, you were a mother with six children and you just soldiered on."

Roger Leslie is walking the length of New Zealand for mental health. Photo / David Beck

Despite being a little tired and sore, he says he is having a great time.

"I'm enjoying just walking along the side of the road, talking to anyone who wants to talk to me. I actually live on State Highway 1, so I'm just checking out the other end of it.

"I'm pretty determined, I've done a lot of ultramarathons, walking and running races. I am surprised at how well my body is taking it, doing 60km a day with no rest days.

"We don't know what's happening in Auckland in regards to alert levels and lockdowns, but I can't do anything about that. We'll just get there and see what happens."

Leslie's fundraiser has so far received 50 donations totalling $5590. If you would like to contribute, go to: givealittle.co.nz/cause/walk2reinga

WHERE TO GET HELP

■ Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

■ Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

■ Youth services: (06) 3555 906

■ Youthline: 0800 376 633

■ Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

■ Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

■ Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

■ Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

■ Helpline: 1737

■ If it is an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111