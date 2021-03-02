Man pleads not guilty to Hot and Cold pools attack near Rotorua

"Hot and Cold" pools near Rotorua. Photo / File

A man charged in relation to an alleged attack on a visitor at Rotorua's "Hot and Cold" pools has denied the charges.

Rangiteaurere Biddle, 19, appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday and entered not guilty pleas to seven charges.

The charges include two of theft, four of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of injuring with intent to injure.

The charges relate to an incident where a man was allegedly attacked at the public swimming stream known as "Hot and Cold" on the Waiotapu Loop Rd, south of Rotorua, about 11.30pm on December 19.

Biddle has elected a trial by jury and was remanded on bail to reappear on May 26 at 10am for a case review hearing.