A man who was hit by a car on Fenton St in Rotorua last night has died from his injuries.

Police have confirmed the man was a pedestrian and was hit near the Mobil service station about 6.40pm.

The man was transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition but his condition deteriorated to critical later that night and he died in the early hours of this morning.

A nearby worker said he heard the sound of screeching tyres and someone screaming around the time of the incident.

He said he initially didn't think much of it because he thought it was "normal Fenton St antics".

Fenton St in Rotorua not far from where the man was hit and killed. Photo / NZME

"I just thought it was someone turning around and yelling at someone in a car."

However, he said he looked out of the window a short time later and saw about six police cars and later a St John Ambulance vehicle.

He said he was saddened to hear that a man had died as he wasn't aware that the situation was that serious.

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating the cause of the crash. No one had yet been charged.