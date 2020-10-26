Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Man charged with following woman running in Rotorua park appears in court

Quick Read

Rongopai Pene appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audio-visual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua Daily Post

A man accused of following a woman while she went running in Rotorua's Puarenga Park is yet to plead to the charges he's facing.

Rongopai Pene, 21, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today via audio-visual link, facing four charges.

He has not pleaded to a charge of accosting a woman on a walking track on September 21 knowing his conduct was likely reasonably to frighten the woman.

He is also charged with three counts of burglary: entering a building on Pukuatua St on September 27, entering a building on Elizabeth St on September 25; and entering a building on Lytton St on September 21.

Pene's lawyer, Alistair Burns, asked for the case to be adjourned as a report needed to be done on his client before he pleaded to the charges.

Judge Phillip Cooper remanded Pene in custody to reappear via audio-visual link on November 9.