Man charged with following woman running in Rotorua park appears in court

Rongopai Pene appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audio-visual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A man accused of following a woman while she went running in Rotorua's Puarenga Park is yet to plead to the charges he's facing.

Rongopai Pene, 21, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today via audio-visual link, facing four charges.

He has not pleaded to a charge of accosting a woman on a walking track on September 21 knowing his conduct was likely reasonably to frighten the woman.

He is also charged with three counts of burglary: entering a building on Pukuatua St on September 27, entering a building on Elizabeth St on September 25; and entering a building on Lytton St on September 21.

Pene's lawyer, Alistair Burns, asked for the case to be adjourned as a report needed to be done on his client before he pleaded to the charges.

Judge Phillip Cooper remanded Pene in custody to reappear via audio-visual link on November 9.