Police examine a ute outside The Happy Angler Store & Takeaway after Korrey Whyman (inset) was found shot in September. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a man for the murder of Korrey Whyman at Mourea, near Rotorua, in September.

Whyman, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of September 25.

She received a serious gunshot wound to her head. The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Rotoiti is due in Rotorua District Court today charged with murder, police said in a statement today.

He will also be facing additional firearms charges.

A large team of investigators and forensic specialists are still actively working on the investigation around Whyman’s death, and further arrests are likely, the statement said.

Police have received considerable assistance from the public in this investigation, and encouraged anyone who has information to come forward.

The investigation would continue until those who are responsible for the death of Whyman are held to account, police said.

“We know that there are several people closely linked to those involved in Korrey’s murder, some of whom may have actively assisted these people in some way after the fact.

“Anyone identified as helping those responsible avoid police, or who may be withholding information linked to the incident, are potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves.”

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said the people should seriously consider their position and come forward to police now.

“They should remind themselves that Miss Whyman was an innocent single mother of three young children, all of whom have now lost their mum through the actions of others.”

Police continued to focus on the movements of a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute believed to have been used by those involved in Whyman’s death.

“We are still seeking any information from the public as to the movements of this vehicle in the State Highway 33 area near Mourea late on the evening of Saturday, September 24 or the early hours of Sunday, September 25.

The ute was found burnt-out on Braemer Rd Reserve on September 27.

Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.