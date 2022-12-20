Police have arrested a man after alleged 'dangerous' motorcycle riding. Photo / NZME

Rotorua police have arrested a motorcycle rider after multiple incidents of dangerous driving in Rotorua in recent weeks.

Police said in a statement yesterday that they have noticed an increase in dangerous motorbike riding in the area and were disappointed riders were putting themselves and members of the public at risk.

The statement said: “We acknowledge this type of offending causes concern and harm in our community and it will not be tolerated.”

The statement also said that safer roads were police priority and officers “will do our best to investigate these incidents, and hold those responsible to account”.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving is asked to contact police by phoning 111 if it is happening now and 105 after the fact.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.