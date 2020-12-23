Man accused of injuring Rotorua hot pool visitor appears in court

The charges are in relation to an incident where a man was allegedly attacked at public swimming stream known as "Hot and Cold". Photo / File

A man charged in relation to an alleged attack on a visitor at Rotorua's "Hot and Cold" pools has appeared in court.

Rangiteaurere Biddle, 19, appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft of property valued over $8000.

The charges relate to an incident where a man was allegedly attacked at public swimming stream known as "Hot and Cold" on the Waiotapu Loop Rd, south of Rotorua, about 11.30pm Saturday.

Biddle was remanded in custody without plea and will appear in the Rotorua District Court on January 12 next year.