Cory Lester from the Rotorua Salvation Army's foodbank.

Keeping the Rotorua Salvation Army’s foodbank stocked is a rewarding job for Cory Lester.

He has been part of the foodbank team for about two months now, and for only three weeks in an official, paid role.

“It is rewarding to know I keep the foodbank stocked and ready. I like knowing that what I do helps people.”

Cory says each day is different, depending on what needs to be done. His foodbank role normally includes sorting all the food that comes in, boxing, stocking and organising food out on the shelves, and weighing items if needed for records.

“That’s the morning jobs - making sure the foodbank never gets low.”

Once a week, he also goes around the local Countdown supermarkets to pick up items from their donation bins, as well as any damaged goods the supermarkets have to give.

Cory says it is so awesome to see the community getting behind the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the foodbank.

“The generosity of our community never ceases to blow me away, I love it.”

While Cory spends his mornings at the foodbank, in the afternoons he drives the Salvation Army’s truck to pick up the likes of furniture donations for the Family Store.

“To see all these things people are willing to donate really restores your faith in humanity.”

Until December 23, the appeal, with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is working to raise food and money for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank to help its work through Christmas and into 2023.

There’s still four weeks left for people to donate to the appeal, and Cory says some of the items the foodbank is in need of are flour, milk powder, shampoo and conditioner - “We seem to go through them all the time”.

He says although this is his first year in a co-ordinator role at the foodbank and he is learning as he goes, he is looking forward to the busy Fill the Bus Day coming up on December 7.

“It will be exciting and awesome to see. We can never have too much kai to give people.”

On Wednesday, December 7, the bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods. The schedule is yet to be confirmed - keep an eye on The Hits Rotorua and Rotorua Daily Post web pages for the full itinerary.

Last year, the Rotorua Salvation Army provided 300 Christmas hampers and aims to do the same again this year.









This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



