There is a major power outage in the Springfield area of Rotorua. Photo / Unison

There is a major power outage in the Springfield area of Rotorua. Photo / Unison

There is currently a major power outage in Rotorua affecting several suburbs.

According to Unison, 1638 customers are without power in Springfield, Matipo Heights, Pomare, Tihiotonga and Ngongotaha Valley.

The outage began at 11.51am.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said it appeared powerlines had come down at a location in Rotorua and the bad weather "had played a part".

Crews were currently out assessing the situation, he said.

More to come.