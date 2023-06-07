Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Luke Kirkness: Striking a balance between privacy and public safety to tackle crime

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that changes to police fleeing driver pursuits were “probably overdue”. Video / Newstalk ZB

OPINION:

New Zealand has been undergoing a significant transformation over the past few years.

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have left deep scars, both economically and socially.

The cost of living crisis

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post