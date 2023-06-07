OPINION:

New Zealand has been undergoing a significant transformation over the past few years.

The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have left deep scars, both economically and socially.

The cost of living crisis has made life increasingly challenging for ordinary citizens, and crime has dominated the headlines over the past year, particularly the coverage of ram raids.

It comes as a Herald poll on crime and safety over the weekend showed New Zealanders felt less safe today than five years ago, and wanted more police and harsher penalties.

It is a sad reality that New Zealand, once known for its peacefulness, is a country where many citizens no longer feel safe.

The recent move by Pak’nSave Tauranga to use body cameras is a clear indication of the dire circumstances we find ourselves in.

It is utilising the cameras worn by staff in a bid to deter shoplifters and manage disorderly behaviour.

While other supermarkets are considering following suit, concerns have been rightly raised by privacy watchdogs.

Consumers deserve transparency about how it is being used and how their information is stored.

It is crucial that companies like Foodstuffs, which owns Pak’nSave and New World, engage with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to address these concerns comprehensively.

It’s essential to strike a balance between privacy and public safety but, in the face of rising crime, I believe the cameras are a smart move.

Retail workers have become the targets of escalating violence and abuse, leaving some anxious and fearful for their wellbeing.

No one should have to endure such hostility at work.

The deployment of bodycams could serve as a valuable tool, acting as a deterrent for potential offenders and providing crucial evidence for investigations.

Nevertheless, reliance on body cameras should not overshadow other measures to ensure public safety.

Other than allocating additional resources to police and security companies, investing in social programmes that address the root causes of crime such as poverty, unemployment and mental health issues are key.

Ultimately, the use of body cameras is a reflection of the sad reality we face as a nation.

It serves as a stark reminder that our communities are changing and we must adapt to ensure people’s safety.

While concerns about privacy are valid, we must prioritise the safety of supermarket workers and customers.

We need to find the right balance between privacy and security, and addressing the underlying social issues that contribute to crime and restore the sense of harmony that New Zealand once enjoyed.