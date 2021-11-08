Low water pressure notice for central Rotorua

Some properties in the central urban area may experience low water pressure. Photo /Getty

Residents in the central urban area of Rotorua may experience low water pressure for a few hours on November 11.

Rotorua Lakes Council said a water shut down would be required while contractors carried out maintenance on a water main near Mokoia Drive.

This work will take place between 10am and 2pm and it is likely that some properties in the central urban area of town will experience low water pressure during that time.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact Rotorua Lakes Council's Customer Centre on (07) 348 4199.