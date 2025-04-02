Advertisement
Lotto results: Eight NZ players win more than $25k each

Rotorua Daily Post
Photo / Michael Bradley

Eight lucky Lotto players are each more than $25,000 better off after last night’s live draw.

The players, who each picked up $25,678, bought their tickets at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, New World Howick, Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart, Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop and online via MyLotto in Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Dunedin.

Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $10 million up for grabs on Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot will be $8.

The winning numbers were 14 25 26 29 33 40 with Bonus 20 and Powerball 7. Strike was 40 29 33 14.

Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto First Division prize in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last Wednesday, 14 lucky Kiwis won more than $13,000 each in the Second Division draw.

One Waikato punter also won Powerball Second Division on MyLotto, taking their total winnings to $25,123.

Four winners came from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Tauranga, one from Te Puke, one from Hastings and one from Wellington.

In the South Island, the winning players came from Ashburton, Nelson, Christchurch and Kaiapoi.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

