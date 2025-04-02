Two players from Auckland and Ōhope shared the $1m Lotto First Division prize in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Four Square Ōhope Beach in Ōhope and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last Wednesday, 14 lucky Kiwis won more than $13,000 each in the Second Division draw.

One Waikato punter also won Powerball Second Division on MyLotto, taking their total winnings to $25,123.

Four winners came from Auckland, two from Waikato, one from Tauranga, one from Te Puke, one from Hastings and one from Wellington.

In the South Island, the winning players came from Ashburton, Nelson, Christchurch and Kaiapoi.

What to do if you win

Ticket-holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Results are available immediately after the live draws on TVNZ 1, which take place on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

They can also be found through the MyLotto app, online at www.mylotto.co.nz, at Lotto NZ retailers and on nzherald.co.nz.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.