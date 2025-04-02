Eight lucky Lotto players are each more than $25,000 better off after last night’s live draw.
The players, who each picked up $25,678, bought their tickets at Pak’nSave Sylvia Park, New World Howick, Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart, Rotorua’s Lucky Lotto Shop and online via MyLotto in Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Dunedin.
Powerball and Strike both rolled over, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $10 million up for grabs on Saturday.
The Powerball jackpot will be $8.
The winning numbers were 14 25 26 29 33 40 with Bonus 20 and Powerball 7. Strike was 40 29 33 14.