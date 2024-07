Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks about his time in DC, including last night's 75th Nato reception. Video / RNZ, Claire Trevett

Lady luck has struck Rotorua twice with winning Lotto tickets sold in the Sulphur City.

Eleven players nationwide each won $22,868 with Lotto Second Division in last night’s live draw.

The two winning Rotorua tickets were sold at Westend Dairy & Post Shop and via MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck last night and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $500,000 on Saturday.