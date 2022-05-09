Health workers set to strike, a new variant on our shores and how the Government plans to stop the ram raids in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Health workers set to strike, a new variant on our shores and how the Government plans to stop the ram raids in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Val Stewart remembers what it was like to watch Mt Ngaruhoe's 1954 lava flow from the boiler room of a steam engine.

She could tell you what it was like to serve cups of tea in Taumaranui on the night of the Tangiwai Disaster in 1953.

But now, thanks to Covid-19, the 85-year-old experiences periods of brain fog that can make her forget everything except her own name.

"I just go blank. That's the worst of it," Stewart told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Val Stewart, 85, says brain fog is the worst symptom of long Covid. Photo / Andrew Warner

Stewart was born "up on the hill" at Rotorua Hospital in 1936 and has since lived all over the North Island including in Mamaku, Reporoa, Putāruru and Ōpōtiki before returning to stay with her daughter.

The mother of three, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 16 has played an active role in every community she has lived in.

This year alone, Stewart has crocheted 35 blankets for St John New Zealand.

"They called me 'The Knitting Lady'".

Stewart said she wanted to thank St John ambulance staff for taking her to the hospital "quite a few times" for different reasons over the years.

"It's hard getting old. When they told me I had diabetes I said 'go to buggery'.

"I don't have time for that. I just can't cope with any more diseases."

Rotorua-born Val Stewart tested positive for Covid-19 more than 40 days ago and is still experiencing symptoms. Photo / Andrew Warner

Then Stewart tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29, after attending a family event in Hamilton.

"I didn't bother going to the doctor," Stewart said.

"I just snuggled down under my blankets."

Stewart said she didn't follow a schedule for the next 13 days and often slept for 18 hours straight.

"You eat when you get hungry, drink when you're thirsty and sleep when you're tired.

"I just battled on."

More than 40 days later, Stewart said while the cough and sore throat had gone away many Covid-19 symptoms have stayed with her.

"There's an ache in my bones. I have headaches and I never used to have them."

The worst symptom, Stewart said, was the brain fog that could make her mind go blank for hours.

Rotorua-born Val Stewart has been suffering from Covid-19 headaches, bone pains, fatigue and brain fog. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I'll remember my own name but not much else, maybe my phone number."

Stewart described the experience as "very frightening".

A visit to the local medical centre told her what she already knew.

"It's this Long Covid business I saw on the telly.

"I could be like this for six months, they tell me."

Stewart said she had no intention of giving up.

"I've got no intention of dying. I still have 15 years before I get my letter from the Queen."

Stewart said there was no point in worrying over something she could not control.

"It just takes me a little longer to do things."

Stewart decided to share her experiences with the Rotorua Daily Post after reading about Mary Dallas in the paper on Thursday.

Dallas, 82, said Covid-19 had changed her from being a "vibrant human being" into a "zombie".

Dallas's experience with Long Covid left her with near-constant fatigue and brain fog that often led her to "forget words".

Research 'urgently' needed to treat Long Covid, expert says.

Dr Anna Brooks is researching immune dysfunction experienced by those with long Covid. Photo / File

University of Auckland immunologist and senior researcher Dr Anna Brooks has been studying the effects of Long Covid on New Zealanders.

Brooks said Long Covid could affect all age groups.

"However, as a proportion of the UK population, the prevalence of self-reported Long Covid was greatest in people aged 35 to 69," Brooks said.

"We are seeing a similar pattern emerge here too."

Brooks said there is an urgent need for research to develop diagnostics and treatments for the condition.

READ MORE:

• The Front Page: Reinfection risk shows need to change the way we talk about Covid

• The BA.5 Covid variant has arrived in NZ: Here's what to expect

• As poor nations seek Covid pills, officials fear repeat of Aids crisis

• What happens if I catch Covid abroad?

"We also need a national register so that we can get an understanding of how many people are not fully recovering.

"The latest research is suggesting that the prevalence of Long Covid following infection from Omicron variants [is] around one in 10 people."

Brooks said there was no approved treatment for Long Covid.

"The message still remains ... avoiding infection or indeed re-infection is our best defence against Long Covid."

Brooks said for those living with Long Covid, having a register to track their recovery would be a start.

"It will be difficult to understand the scale of Long Covid in Aotearoa unless we are officially tracking those impacted, including those who may develop Long Covid following a re-infection."