Emergency services are responding to a logging truck which has rolled on Hamurana Rd near Central Rd this evening.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post that police were called at 5.20 today.

She said the sole occupant of the truck was out of the vehicle immediately. Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were also at the scene, she said.

The driver was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and the road is clear.