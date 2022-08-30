Local Focus: Shirley Trumper on Candidate Camera

Rotorua Rural Ward candidate Shirley Trumper discusses the big rural issues.

"Rotorua has a significant housing issue," according to Rotorua Rural Ward candidate Shirley Trumper.

"My interest is in the lack of housing we have in our rural community," she said, promising to push for better infrastructure in rural villages.

When asked about co-governance for council, Trumper said she was 100 per cent behind it.

"When I came into local body politics, Te Tatau o Te Arawa were already part of council and they have done an incredible job at enriching the experience that I've had in council."

On Three Waters, Trumper said she was against it because "it will drag in every rural ratepayer into the structure".

"That is not fair because we don't have three waters in our rural communities," she said.