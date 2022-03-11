Local Focus: Marae renovations bring satisfying tūpuna connections

The lads at Kotahi Construction connect to their ancestral links through construction on their marae.

The lads at Kotahi Construction connect to their ancestral links through construction on their marae.

It's a big job, but Kotahi Construction is on target with its renovation of Pikirangi Marae.

The project is part of the Government scheme to create jobs with almost $100 million from the Provincial Growth Fund injected into marae around the country.

In Rotorua, almost six of the 10 marae have already been renovated.

Managing director Hapimana Webber says the mahi (work) has a number of short and long-term benefits.

"We're trying to create a culture here, and so some of the things that we'd like to implement inside our business is about Māori and Pasifika.

"To teach and upskill rangatahi as well. Through that process by employing locals, we're able to stimulate the local economy as well.

"Money stays here in Rotorua, instead of going out to Hamilton, Tauranga, or Auckland.

"All of our contractors are all local, apprentices are local. All of our apprentices are whānau.

"It's trying to create a culture really, in terms of them doing the apprenticeship.

"And then through that process hopefully they want to stay on and they can see pathways through the business."

Webber wants to teach them more about understanding business once they finish their apprenticeship.

"If we can have more people who understand business or more Māori and Pasifika people who understand business, I think that's a really good thing," he said.

Apprentice Reuben Edwards left his truck-driving job to start a new career. Along the way he has strengthened his connection to his culture and tūpuna.

"I got to go back to my own marae and work on my own marae. I got to work on Hinemoa Point where I'm from.

"Heaps of renovating, heaps of framing. Just learning from all these old heads here who are all qualified builders.

"In a way, you give back. Your elders are looking at you from a young age and they see you up there [on a ladder].

"They're happy to see you doing something for the marae. You can see it in their faces that they're really happy with the change."

Edwards has found it so rewarding, he now wants to put his new skills to use on a more personal project.

"The dream is to, I guess, build your own papakāainga for your own family. And also I've got kids now.

"If they don't have aspirations of being something else, I want them to go through building," he said.

For some of the more experienced members of Webber's crew, this mahi is much more than just another construction project.

"Working on our marae is a lot more gratifying mahi," he said.

"There's a connection there working on our marae - doing up our whare tūpuna."

Webber now hopes to work with Kāinga Ora in Rotorua to build more houses for Kiwis who desperately need a place to call home.