Lizzie Marvelly stepping down as Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa director

Lizzie Marvelly is stepping down as director of Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa.

Marvelly, who will leave her position in December, is expecting her first child in January, and is stepping down to spend time with her whānau.

"I have loved my time at Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga or Te Arawa and will greatly miss the museum team," Marvelly said in a statement via the Rotorua Lakes Council today.

"Changes to the project timelines driven by the physical building works, and the timing of my child's arrival, have meant that it's time for me to hand over the reins.

"I wish the museum team every success as they work to re-open the community's much-loved and nationally significant whare taonga," she said.

Marvelly's role, which she took up in July last year, was to oversee the exhibition development project while a separate project team was responsible for the strengthening of the museum building, now scheduled to open in 2025.

The council said Marvelly "led the museum through the early stages of exhibition development and community engagement, and spearheaded the development of a new strategic direction".

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams acknowledged Marvelly's impending departure.

"Lizzie has been an asset to the museum, bringing fresh thinking and energy. We are disappointed to see her go, but we understand that her family needs to take priority at this exciting time in her life.

"We thank Lizzie for her service to Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa, particularly through the challenging time of Covid-19. We wish her all the best for her future endeavours."