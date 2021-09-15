Linda's 22 years of meals on wheels for Taupō Red Cross

Red Cross Taupō branch afternoon tea function for Meals on Wheels volunteers. Driver co-ordinator Linda Dyck (far right) will retire at the end of this year after 22 years service.

For some elderly, it's their only daily contact.

Meals on Wheels offers one hot meal per day, every day, to retired people living in Taupō who are unable to cook for themselves. The service is run by the Taupō branch of the New Zealand Red Cross and Linda Dyck, its driver co-ordinator for 22 years, is retiring at the end of the year.

Linda says Meals on Wheels has been a rewarding and satisfying job, although there have been challenges too. Most recently, relief drivers had to be found during Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4 as drivers aged 70 years and older were required to temporarily stand down.

Red Cross Taupō Branch president Keren Wallace said the Meals on Wheels programme has been going for 70 years throughout New Zealand and for the past 50 years in Taupō.

The meals are cooked and collected from Taupō Hospital and in the 12 months to the end of May this year, 3320 meals were delivered. In an average month, Taupō Meals on Wheels will deliver about 275 meals.

Keren said the two-course midday meals go to elderly people who are living at home but can't cook for themselves. A recommendation is needed from an elderly person's doctor to qualify.

She said Linda's 22-year commitment was outstanding and organising a pool of 70 drivers was no small task. Every day two drivers pick up five meals each, and within one hour the meals are delivered. There is a nominal fee of $8.50 per meal.

The 70 pool drivers are all volunteers and they all use their own cars. Keren said some people volunteer once a week, some once a month, and some are relief drivers.

"Linda said it gives her a good feeling doing something without anything expected in return. She always says it's nice to help people in need," said Keren.

She says Meals on Wheels can play an important social contact role for the recipients.

"For some, they may not see anyone else in the day, and the driver becomes a friend.

"It can be a challenge for the driver to get the meals out within the hour and fit in time for a chat."

Meals on Wheels volunteer driver Deirdre Laycock will take up the position of driver co-ordinator when Linda retires.

Taupō Red Cross Blanket Appeal

The Taupō branch of New Zealand Red Cross is putting out a plea for new or used blankets. The main aim is to collect blankets or money to buy blankets for the Taupō District Council Civil Defence emergency response team. Keren says the blankets will be kept for use in the event of a local disaster. If anyone has any spare new or used blankets, please email john.cridge@xtra.co.nz or get in touch with Keren by emailing keren.wallace53@gmail.com or mobile 027 579 6650. Blankets or items to be donated to the Red Cross Shop Taupō can also be dropped off at the shop at 79 Te Heuheu St.