“I feel very honoured.”

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford, Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer, Horticulture NZ chairman Barry O’Neil, and New Zealand Kirifruit Growers Inc chairman Mark Mayston also attended.

In its 17th year, the Bay of Plenty Young Grower competition was organised by NZKGI to celebrate the future leaders of the horticulture industry.

The day-long competition at Mount Maunganui College and Mercury Baypark saw eight contestants complete nine practical and theoretical tasks, finishing with a speech competition at the gala dinner.

Rosenfeldt won the Horticentre agrichemical safety award and the Holland Beckett Speech Competition, impressing the judges with her three-minute speech on how Gen Z values unlocked new levels of profitability in the horticulture sector.

“I had a lot of fun completing all of the different tasks,” Rosenfeldt said in the statement.

She had been a part of the kiwifruit industry for about seven years including three as an orchard manager. She is currently a trials specialist at Zespri International, carrying out research and trials on kiwifruit orchards.

The 2024 Bay of Plenty Young Grower contestants. Photo / Andrew Warner Photography

Competing for the second time, Rosenfeldt said she entered the Young Grower competition to learn new skills and meet other people passionate about the horticulture industry.

“I did it in Gisborne when I was 22, and because I am new to the Bay and I had such a good time last time, I thought I would do it again.”

Runner-up went to Jack Canham and third place to Levi Horton.

Young Grower Bay of Plenty Upskilling Committee chairperson, Erin Atkinson, said the calibre of contestants seemed to step up year after year.

“They are knowledge-seekers, and extremely ambitious, which gives us the confidence that we are in safe hands heading into the future. They are an amazing group of contestants.”

Atkinson said the Young Grower events were “extremely important” for the industry’s future.

“The events help to connect people and mentor them through the next step of their careers - challenging them to think of the big picture.”

First prize won Rosenfeldt a car on a three-month lease from Farmer Auto Village and $1500, as well a spot at the National Young Grower of the Year finals in October.

Second place received $1000 and third place $750.

Bay of Plenty Young Grower award winners:

Horticentre agrichemical safety - Lilah Rosenfeldt

Fertco nutrient management - Grace Lowery KVH biosecurity - Jack Canham Farmlands ‘a day in the life an orchard manager’ - Jack Canham NZ Avos ‘injecting trees to protect phytophthora root rot’ - Brad Whitehead

Power Farming tractor ‘connecting and detaching implement’ - Levi Horton

Apata ‘grafting softwood and propagation of hardwood species’ - Jack Canham

ASB Innovation challenge - Levi Horton

Mayston Partners orchard profitability analysis - Jack Canham

Holland Beckett speech competition - Lilah Rosenfeldt

Upskilling Committee $2500 scholarship - James Hickman

Third place - Levi Horton

Runner up - Jack Canham

Overall winner - Lilah Rosenfeldt































