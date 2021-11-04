Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail inviting houses to get festive for community

People can go all out decorating their houses for the Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail. Photo / NZME

Merry and bright is the definition of the annual Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail, and less than two weeks remain to register your house.

Every year for the past 22 years, Professionals McDowell and The Hits have hosted the trail, thanks to the members of the community who work hard to bring the joy of Christmas to the streets of Rotorua.

Professionals McDowell marketing assistant Lani McIntosh says entries to have your house feature in the light trail closes on November 15 and usually, the trail gets about 25-30 entries each year.

The Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail will run from December 1 to 24.

"We definitely have our regulars who get in very early on in the year, and every year we tend to get three or four new entries.

"I think it brings a lot of joy and brings the community together, and it's such a beautiful time of year.

"We get so many compliments after and people telling us about how they had a great time."

She encourages people to get involved in the trail and decorate their house because it's a great event to be part of, full of community spirit.

There are prize categories and little goodie bags are given to houses to enter, she says.

"We understand it is time consuming and a lot of thought goes into it."

If you would like to join in lighting up Rotorua this year, fill in the form at www.professionals.co.nz/rotorua/christmas-lights or contact (07) 222 5222 or results@mcdowell.co.nz.