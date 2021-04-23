Liana Smith on track to break Lake Taupō swim record

Liana Smith. Photo / Supplied

Liana Smith, 24, is on track to break the record for length of time to swim the length of Lake Taupō by a female.

Fundraising for mental health charity I Am Hope, Liana has raised $4670 so far with the swim across Lake Taupō the first of three swims in a bid for the Triple Crown - swimming the length of Lake Taupō 40.2km, the Cook Strait 26km and Foveaux Strait 27km, all without a wetsuit.

Coach Phil Rush (left) and mother Rosie Smith (in boat), look on as Liana Smith powers down the home straight to complete a swim the length of Lake Taupo in record time. Photo / Supplied

The record for the 40.2km swim is currently held by Anna Marshall, who in 2008 swam from Wahi at the Southern end of the lake to the Lake Taupō Yacht Club in 11 hours 26 minutes.

A New Zealand swim title holder and record holder at 17 years, Liana had a devastating setback when it was discovered she had fractured her back. She went from training 26 hours a week to being on full bed rest and learning basic motor skills again.

All smiles from Liana Smith (left) and supporters before a 4.30am start for her bid to swim the length of Lake Taupo. Photo / Supplied

"I know full well how necessary this support is for young Kiwis to help get them back out there following their passions."

"It took a toll on me, and I lost who I was for a number of years including my love of the water."

Coach Phil Rush, who is the world record holder for the fastest two and three way swim of the English Channel, said lake conditions are perfect with barely a breath of wind and warmish water temperature of 17.3C. Phil says Liana is tracking towards an 11 hour finish, at around 3.30pm this afternoon.