Golden run continues for Taupō showjumper Annabel Francis

Annabel Francis and La Quinara fly to victory in the grand final of the POLi Payments Premier League Series at the Glistening Waters Championship Show in Masterton last weekend. Photo / KAMPIC

Taupō teen Annabel Francis' golden showjumping season has continued, this time at the Glistening Waters Series Finals Championship Show in Masterton last weekend where she won three series crowns and also picked up minor placings.

The 18-year-old has added the POLi Payments Premier League Series to an already-bulging trophy cabinet that also includes the POLi Payments FEI World Cup NZ Series from earlier in the season, plus the FMG Young Rider Series and VDL and Equibreed Top Ranking Mare award from the series final show at the weekend.

"I just had a feeling this would be my season," said Annabel. "It really has been a good one."

She lined up in the Premier League with two — her imported bay mare La Quinara as well as her feisty grey Carado GHP however, the latter picked up seven penalties in the opening round so didn't come back for the second.

"He was a bit spooky and we had a bit of a miscommunication," said Annabel. "It is a shame because he has been jumping so well. I thought he may have had it in the bag but it wasn't to be and Queenie came through."

Annabel knew she had to be double clear and either first or second to take the series. Coming into the grand final she was one and two with her mounts but Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) was poised to pounce.

"Queenie didn't touch anything out there — I am really proud of her."

Both of Annabel's horses are challenging rides, but the pint-sized pocket rocket says there is never any room for doubt.

"To win the series is important for me but also those in my team and around me," said Annabel. She's talking about her mum Debbie, sister Charlotte, coach Jeff McVean and groom Briar Sykes.

"A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and it helps that I have good horsepower too."

The Premier League was a superb 12-strong field featuring most of New Zealand's top riders. The 12 contested the opening round over a solid 1.5m-1.6m Gerrit Beker-designed track, with seven on four faults or fewer coming back for the second round. Clear rounds came from Sophie Scott (Wellington) and Glenbrooke Rich as Roses, Tegan aboard Windermere Cappuccino and Annabel.

The second round featured clears from Nicole White (Invercargill) on LC Samson and Logan Massie (Dannevirke) with Bravado Ego Z, but both carried four faults from the opener. It came down to Tegan and Annabel - who both kept clean slates - but Annabel's 64.67-second time was just over three seconds faster than Tegan. Both women rode beautifully controlled and considered rounds. Nicole filled third spot with Logan fourth, Sophie fifth and Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) aboard Central Park in sixth.

The ESNZ Horse Grand Prix Series was won by Tegan and Campari, who also took the ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series, with Keira Page aboard Redcliffs Colour Me In winning the Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series.

About 500 horses and their riders travelled from all over New Zealand to compete at the event. With the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show cancelled in March due to Covid-19, this became the big focus for many.

It was also the last big show for one of New Zealand's course designers, with Gerrit Beker calling it a day on his 30-plus-year career. It was also the last competitive outing for other horses and ponies, including former Pony of the Year Tony the Pony and six-time winner of Show Hunter of the Year, Kiwi Motto, who have both retired.

It was a dream run for Antonio Matangi (Levin) in the show hunter section, winning both the NRM Open High Points and ESNZ Show Hunter Amateur High Points series, as well as placing second in the Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation Series with Shoeshine Polish.

Showjumping results

POLi Payments Premier League Series: Annabel Francis (Taupō) La Quinara 1, Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 2, Annabel Francis (Taupō) Carado GHP 3, Melody Matheson (Havelock North) Cortaflex Graffiti MH 4, Kim Bird (Ashburton) Cera Cassina 5, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Host Andrea 6.

ESNZ Horse Grand Prix Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Windermere Cappuccino 1, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Bandito NZPH 2, Brooke Edgecombe (Waipukurau) LT Holst Andrea 3, Glen Beal (Te Kauwhata) All Expenses of Renton 4, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Lakota 5, Nicole White (Invercargill) LC Samson 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix Series: Keira Page (Mystery Creek) Redcliffs Colour Me In 1, Emma Gillies (Oamaru) Benrose Playtime 2, Johanna Wylaars (Christchurch) Wembleybrook Tiffany 3, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Tony the Pony 4, Georgie Wilson (Taupō) Showtym Boss 5, Madison Jackson (Auckland) Rednalhgih Cowan 6.

ESNZ Eight-Year-Old Series: Tegan Fitzsimon (West Melton) Campari.

VDL and Equibreed Top Ranking Mare: Annabel Francis (Taupō) La Quinara.

Equibreed Leading Stallion: Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z.

FMG Young Rider Series: Annabel Francis (Taupō) 1, Sarah West (Te Aroha) 2, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) 3, Briar Burnett-Grant (Taupō) 4, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) 5, Molly Buist-Brown (West Melton) 6.

Dunstan Horsefeeds Amateur Rider Series: Kaleigh Kent (Otane) 1, Ashley Johnston (Whangarei) 2, Kelly Chapman (Auckland) 3, Harriet Gardner (Canterbury) 4, David Hutton (Canterbury) 5, Shelley Bridgeman (Auckland) 6.

Mainland Coachwork Junior Rider Series: Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) and Samantha Gillies (Oamaru) =1, Anna Nalder (North Canterbury) and Francesca Corich (Paraparaumu) =3, Leeshelle Small (Ramarama) 5, Madison Smith (Cambridge) 6.