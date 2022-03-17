Rotorua's housing landscape could change with this week's density announcement. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua's housing landscape could change with this week's density announcement. Photo / Andrew Warner

Two announcements made this week may change the landscape of Rotorua.

Firstly, the Tier 1 - Medium density housing policy, allowing three houses three storeys high to be built on a section, without resource consent, will be a solution to the housing shortage.

Secondly, the announcement about the international borders reopening. In April, Australian tourists can travel to New Zealand, then in May the rest of the world.

Does this mean Rotorua won't need to convert motels into household units, as they should be no longer required for emergency housing long term?

The motels along Fenton St will be needed for the return of the international

tourists, which will have a flow-on effect to the rest of the local economy.

Not only that, the domestic tourist market share lost to Taupō, could then start to return

as well.

Isn't it time to restore Rotorua's reputation as the jewel in the tourism crown?

With these two positive announcements, it could finally be time for Rotorua to shed it's

negative publicity, but only if the gateway to the CBD (Fenton St) is restored to its former glory and welcomes back both national and international tourists.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Tough love necessary

I've long admired Paula Bennett, who rose above early struggles, then showed tough common sense attitudes during her role as Minister for Social Welfare in a previous National government,

Those early struggles helped fashion her attitudes and work ethic.

Tuesday's column on the role of state dependency in society reflects that common sense approach and a recognition that sometimes we have to suffer a bit of 'tough-love' to get our responsibilities in order.

Then, page 23 served us a treat in the article by one Raed Saleh, director of the White Helmets, a neutral group dedicated to the aid of all those caught up in the terrors of war.

Struck me that these articles walk side-by-side in that they both advocate hard lessons as good teachers and challenge us all to make those tough, often dangerous, calls in life.

Proverbs 10:13 tells us that 'a rod is for the back of he who is without understanding.'

Perhaps its time to roll it out, here and internationally.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz