Sir Toby Curtis. Photo / NZME

Taa Toby and I had a long-standing relationship.

We always greeted each other amicably with a smile of recognition from Taa Toby. It was much appreciated.

May the kōtuku white heron take your soul to Reinga as you depart to the next world, Taa Toby.

You will be much missed.

Thank you for your warmth and contribution to all you did. Yes, you did make a difference - a very big difference. Condolences to all his whānau.

Alan Lord

Rotorua

Is this level of intrusion reasonable?

Most reasonable people would prefer that we had no deaths on our roads and would support any reasonable methods to achieve that outcome.

The important word here is reasonable.

Is it reasonable for Waka Kotahi to potentially have these new smart cameras recording our every action scattered all over the country so that Big Brother can watch over us and keep us safe?

Is it reasonable to have that level of intrusion into our lives?

Some people will say if you have done nothing wrong you have nothing to worry about.

You do not even need to know any history to know that that is foolish thinking, there are plenty of countries in our world today which prove this false.

So my message to Waka Kotahi and our Government is please can we have reasonable methods of traffic enforcement and put a stop to the more intrusive Big brother options, tempting as they may be?

David Carman

Rotorua

Walk in peace and love

I've never felt any great need to delve into The Satanic Verses to try and figure out what could possibly be said about a god or his prophet that would raise the collective ire of millions of people from nations across the world.

The reaction to Salman Rushdie's book, published in the 1980s and honoured by the West with a Booker Prize for literature, was a fatwa calling for his death and that resulted in Rushie disappearing into hiding until the danger appeared over.

Some 30 years later there has been an attempt to avenge those perceived insults.

The God I serve is big enough to not be bothered by insults.

His disciples laid down their swords in a garden 2000 years ago and instead picked up their bibles and walk in peace, love and His grace.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

