Letters to the editor: Rich heritage of leadership on display

Tūhoe artist and activist Tāme Iti. Photo / NZME

Parental influence is so evident in the appointment of Te Rangi Moaho Iti to the position of Head Boy at Whakatane High School.

The rich heritage of leadership on display, with his father serving in the public arena of local government and his grandfather Tāme Iti a noted activist and honoured leader of Tūhoe, should remind us of the importance [of] standing up and actually doing stuff in line with your personal values, [which] provides a powerful testimony for your offspring.

While I might not personally agree with the values that these leaders espouse, I commend them for their leadership and the mana which they rightly deserve.

I look forward to seeing the further achievements of this inspiring young man in the future.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Wonderful news

Isn’t it great news? Our reserves are going to remain just that, and the foolish cycleway, or part thereof, will return to much-needed car parks.

It is almost too good to be true. Common sense has prevailed. Wonderful.

A N Christie

Rotorua

Go, Tania

What great leadership from Tania Tapsell, Rotorua’s new mayor, in the council’s decision to reverse the egregious insult to locals in trying to allow the current government to take their parks and reserves.

Rotorua citizens and businesses need all the support they can get to rebuild their city after the Labour Government’s abuse of local goodwill, oversupply of emergency housing, and creating the destruction of their tourist industry.

Go, Tania.

Gary Carter

Gulf Harbour

