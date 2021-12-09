Voyager 2021 media awards
Letters to the editor: On vaccination, New Zealand is actually not divided

2 minutes to read
More than 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis have had at least one Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Getty

Luke Kirkness is wrong when he describes New Zealand as a divided country (Opinion, December 7).

As at December 7, 93.3 per cent of the eligible population has had at least one vaccine

