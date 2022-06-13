Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Language is a tool for communication, not not a cultural requirement

4 minutes to read
Rotorua from above. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua from above. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

In response to Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Opinion, June 10), I am an 84-year-old Pākehā New Zealander born of hard-working parents and schooled in one of our provincial cities.

All my grandparents were also born in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.