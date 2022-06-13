Rotorua from above. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

In response to Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Opinion, June 10), I am an 84-year-old Pākehā New Zealander born of hard-working parents and schooled in one of our provincial cities.

All my grandparents were also born in this country so I think I can safely be considered a New Zealander.

I left school at 15 committed to an apprenticeship and became a tradesman. I married, brought up children and have lived a basically lawful and respectful life.

Throughout my employment in the trades, I had continual contact with people of all races, including Māori, who individually did not seem disadvantaged due to their race.

I am definitely not scared of the increasing use of te reo but I am unhappy at it being used to displace what I and most other New Zealanders have used to communicate since birth.

Language to me is a communication tool, not a cultural requirement.

I believe all New Zealanders are equal under our laws and that our history cannot be wiped out by renaming all cities, towns and places, as the Māori Party requests. Rather, our future should embrace the cultures of all of our people as much as commonsense allows.

I Waugh

Rotorua

'Blatant' thieving in Rotorua

While shopping at a Rotorua store on Friday, a woman brazenly filled her basket and just walked out of the store to her partner who was waiting in a car outside.

The two of them then just drove off.

I have seen countless shopliftings in Rotorua and informing the staff does nothing - there is little they can do.

Several times, when I have talked to the shop owner, they say reporting it to the police is a waste of time.

Clearly, something has to be done about the blatant thieving that is now rampant in New Zealand.

It is little wonder that so many businesses are closing.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Painful lessons from a mathematics class

I was saddened to read of Jamie Phillips' experience with maths and his attitude to the subject (Opinion, June 10).

I was even more saddened that it was printed because for some people it will reinforce the feeling that it's OK to hate maths.

Maths is fundamental to so many other subjects.

Like many subjects learned at school, we do not necessarily use all the skills and information gained in our education, but you may be surprised how many times something learned many years ago will spring to mind and be useful.

I have experienced this many times in my 76 years.

If in years to come Jamie has to work out how many rolls of wallpaper or litres of paint to buy when decorating his home, complete his tax returns, amend a recipe to serve a different number of people, keep a score in golf etc, he may have to use some of the skills learned in maths.

All learning, whether we find it easy or difficult, is useful, and the discipline it takes to stick with it is character-building.

Iris Jillett

Pāpāmoa

