Letters to the editor: Landfill site needs to be more user-friendly

The Rotorua landfill, pictured in April. Photo / Andrew Warner



I had occasion to visit our landfill recently and am compelled to express my disappointment.

It cost me $52 to deposit a couple of wool fadges of general rubbish and a couple of old sun umbrellas.

I don't know if there are any plans afoot to move the receptacle to another site but I would like something done to make this site more user-friendly.

By this, I mean: fix that track up. I bet even the trucks jump and scratch their way up that track, pulling the empties back for a refill.

It's disgusting, in my opinion.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

Wasted waste

It seems a waste to see the organic compost factory next to the sewerage treatment station closed down and the building vacant.

To me, it would make a good mushroom farm and a place to grow many food products we seem to be paying high prices for - and imported products - when we could grow all year round ourselves.

A sewerage treatment station, organic compost, thermal and water is a gift being overlooked. In my opinion, we need industry.

G.U. Shuter

Rotorua

Landlords need power to evict

With reference to the tenant conduct code article (Opinion, December 1), in my view, too many rights have been given to tenants with no thought for the hell that some give to their neighbours.

We need an immediate amendment to our tenancy rules that a landlord is responsible for their rental neighbourhood and that they can and must act and get rid of unruly tenants.

On sign-up, the tenant signs for that. The new rule is to be retrospective.

Kāinga Ora needs to be put on notice as it is a Government agency which the taxpayers, many of whom are also homeowners, pay for and put up with the rubbish from tenants it places.

We need a place where all unruly tenants have to be moved to for the sanity of neighbours.

Parliament buildings spring to my mind.

Graham Holloway

Gate Pa

Matter of faith

Can anyone tell me why Christopher Luxon's Christian faith has to come under so much scrutiny from the media as though it is a liability?

Our nation's moral compass has wavered so much in recent years and there has been a disturbing change in our culture.

Leadership based on good moral ethics is something we need now more than ever before.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

