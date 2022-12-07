A reader wants the alleyway barriers between Koutu and Haumoana fixed. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

Can Rotorua Lakes Council install traffic calming measures along Koutu Rd?

Motorists can speed along this stretch, Ian St to Taharangi St, putting lives at risk.

Also, can the council please fix the alleyway barriers between Koutu and Haumoana?

John Henry

Rotorua





More to holiday rental issue

I manage a number of holiday rentals for a variety of clients and hold a real estate salesperson’s licence.

I was alarmed to read the headlining story on Saturday, (News, December 3) referring to the increase in holiday rentals.

This should be taken in context and this was news nearly four years ago when the Rotorua Lakes Council investigated this at a council meeting I attended.

I would like to make the point that, in my opinion, it is a bit rich that the motel sector is getting headlines around this when motels are making millions being stacked with the government-placed homeless people.

It is little wonder that travellers are seeking holiday rentals when a number of motels are not available or being positioned where the homeless people frequent and often not a desirable part of the town to stay.

Another valid point is the stringent rules the present Labour government has introduced and landlords reconsidering making their properties available for longer-term tenancies and choosing the short-term option instead.

Norman Donald

Rotorua





Living cost concerns on the money

Creative thinking by the Reserve Bank is always going to be a big ask.

The mindset is to raise the OCR and consequently mortgage interest rates to temper spending, reduce inflation and encourage people to save.

John MacDonald’s column (Opinion, November 25) is right on the button when he says: “I don’t think I can recall a time when there’s been so much concern about what it’s costing to live day to day in this country.”

The Reserve Bank wants people to stop spending money and save more which, in our opinion, indicates how out of touch with reality it is.

Those of us who are mortgage-free and whose children have now left home are in a very privileged position but we are no longer the future generation.

For young families in particular, who are desperately trying to pay mortgages, with increasing interest and rates bills, along with spiralling energy and food costs, such a statement is, in our opinion, insulting, to say the least.

These are the people whose spending centres on the absolute necessities of life: food, shelter, health and transport.

Surely those spending on luxury items, such as overseas trips, dining out, new furniture, new cars, and gadgets are either mortgage-free or in the upper tax bracket.

Therefore the raising of mortgage interest rates affects them very little and their spending can continue.

However, when almost all of your income goes to essentials and you are suddenly faced with even more to pay for these, what more can you sacrifice and how can you save?

G & G Parker

Rotorua





